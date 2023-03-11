Whalerock Point Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $237,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.