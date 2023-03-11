Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $399.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $399,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,240.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,205 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 46,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $96.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.73. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

