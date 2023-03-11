WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,439.47

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,439.47 ($17.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,598 ($19.22). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,593.50 ($19.16), with a volume of 146,587 shares.

SMWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($26.21) to GBX 1,975 ($23.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,900 ($22.85) to GBX 2,000 ($24.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($23.21) to GBX 1,900 ($22.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,873 ($22.52).

The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4,300.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,606.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,440.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

WH Smith PLC operates as a travel retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Travel and High Street. The company offers news, books, health and beauty products, souvenirs, digital accessories, and food and drink products for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 1,196 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

