Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Update

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of WHG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 million, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is -101.69%.

Insider Activity at Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $41,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,509.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHG shares. TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

