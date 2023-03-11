Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.72. 122,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 108,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$274.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,295 shares in the company, valued at C$655,887.34. Insiders bought a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $105,296 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

