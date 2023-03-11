Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Short Interest Up 82.1% in February

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the February 13th total of 41,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

WLKP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 54,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $366.84 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.28%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

