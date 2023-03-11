Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,082,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 322,859 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.36% of Western Midstream Partners worth $228,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $587,704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,986,000 after purchasing an additional 83,919 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,058,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.79. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

