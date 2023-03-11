Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.09

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as high as C$2.38. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 112,599 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$350.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

In related news, Director Klaus M. Zeitler sold 126,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$315,998.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,191.47. 15.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.