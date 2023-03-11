Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 287.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Welltower by 11.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Welltower Stock Down 6.4 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

