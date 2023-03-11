Wedbush Comments on SoundHound AI, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoundHound AI in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SOUN opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $393.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.54.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,055,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,055,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric R. Ball acquired 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,273 shares of company stock worth $81,275. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

