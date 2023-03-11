WeBuy (WE) Price Hits $6.32 on Major Exchanges

WeBuy (WE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for about $6.32 or 0.00030690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $316.14 million and $7.53 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WeBuy has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WeBuy

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

