Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Insider Susan MacDonald Buys 28,000 Shares of Stock

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Rating) insider Susan MacDonald purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.68 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$74,900.00 ($50,268.46).

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

