Washington Trust Bank Sells 289 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $13.42 on Friday, reaching $415.08. 1,884,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $434.10 and a 200-day moving average of $413.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

