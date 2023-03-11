Washington Trust Bank Sells 180 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,187,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,411,000 after acquiring an additional 342,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $9.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $543.83. 1,081,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $566.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.