Washington Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,197,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $78.86.

Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

