Washington Trust Bank Has $595,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 117,617 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $114.39. 7,009,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,125,217. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

