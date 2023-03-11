Washington Trust Bank Has $1.16 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,449,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,903,613. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.