Washington Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. 15,625,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,806,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

