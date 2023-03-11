Washington Trust Bank Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.14. 6,639,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

