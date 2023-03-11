Washington Trust Bank Buys 3,013 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 26,328,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,918,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

