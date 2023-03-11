Washington Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $4.32 on Friday, reaching $116.98. 3,717,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,373. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

