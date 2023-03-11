Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Director Randall H. Talbot Acquires 3,500 Shares

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) Director Randall H. Talbot bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,436.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Washington Federal Trading Down 0.1 %

Washington Federal stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $196.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,196,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,497,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 424,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after buying an additional 381,753 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Further Reading

