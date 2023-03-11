Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 179.88 ($2.16). Approximately 98,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 77,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.18).

Warpaint London Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £138.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2,569.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 160.45.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

