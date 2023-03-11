Warburg Research Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($91.49) price target on Brenntag in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Performance

Brenntag stock opened at €69.80 ($74.26) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($59.84). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €69.12 and its 200-day moving average is €65.04.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.