Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €50.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.74) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Performance

KGX opened at €33.31 ($35.44) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.07. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($87.04).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.