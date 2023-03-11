Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by WA Asset Management LLC

WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,131,631 shares of company stock worth $1,303,325,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

NYSE:WMT opened at $136.97 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average of $140.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

