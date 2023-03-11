Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $27,263,020.20 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 196,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $27,263,020.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,084,349 shares in the company, valued at $36,147,128,119.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

WMT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,641,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,118. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $369.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.90 and its 200-day moving average is $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 39.4% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.