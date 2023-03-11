Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 157,406 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70.

On Monday, March 6th, S Robson Walton sold 764,902 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $107,583,466.30.

On Friday, March 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44.

On Wednesday, March 1st, S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $4,613,633.20.

On Monday, February 27th, S Robson Walton sold 193,131 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $27,526,961.43.

On Thursday, February 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79.

On Friday, December 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60.

On Monday, December 12th, S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $126,682,584.48.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.88. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

