Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) SVP Sells $601,644.00 in Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $601,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $25.78 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wabash National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,427,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,464,000 after acquiring an additional 110,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after acquiring an additional 170,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wabash National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 188,656 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNC. Raymond James upped their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.