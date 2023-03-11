WA Asset Management LLC Sells 23,749 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WA Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,749 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IVW stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
