WA Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,192 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

