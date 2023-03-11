WA Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $181.54 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.



