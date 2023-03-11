WA Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $220.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

