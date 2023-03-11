WA Asset Management LLC Has $916,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WA Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $543.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The firm has a market cap of $209.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $566.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

