WA Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

WA Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $62,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,702. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

