WA Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 158.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.95.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $315.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $265.07 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

