WA Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,857 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 362,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,061,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.