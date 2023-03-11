Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UPS opened at $181.54 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average is $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.