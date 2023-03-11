Virtue Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $35.31 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

