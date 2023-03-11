Virtue Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,697 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 68,598 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period.

IYE stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

