Virtue Capital Management LLC Invests $291,000 in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after buying an additional 1,525,736 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 268,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 155,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $777,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

