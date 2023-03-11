Virtue Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after acquiring an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,017,000 after acquiring an additional 592,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.05. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.