Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $173.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.70 and its 200-day moving average is $201.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,128,221 shares of company stock worth $1,637,193,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

