Virtue Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 378,049 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $354.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

