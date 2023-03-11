Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,076 iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $190.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.83. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.51 and a 52 week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

