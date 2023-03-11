Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,040 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $93.21 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

