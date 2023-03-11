Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of DE opened at $395.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.45.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

