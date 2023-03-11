Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND) Trading Down 6%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIND – Get Rating) dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 21,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 30,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Viking Energy Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

