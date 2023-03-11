VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.78

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.78 and traded as high as $62.09. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $62.07, with a volume of 550 shares traded.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a market cap of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -41.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSA. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.