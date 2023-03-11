VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.78

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.78 and traded as high as $62.09. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $62.07, with a volume of 550 shares traded.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a market cap of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.09.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -41.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
