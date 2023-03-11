VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VSMV stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $119.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSMV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 159.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.